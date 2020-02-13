Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:45 PM
Interment
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Sharp Cemetery
Luttrell-Corryton Road
Luttrell, TN
View Map
Resources
James DeVault Sr.

James DeVault Sr. Obituary
James DeVault, Sr.

Corryton - James Darrell "Jimmy" DeVault, Sr.-age 71 of Corryton passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fort Sander's Regional Medical Center. Jimmy was a retired employee of I.U.O.E. Local 917, Knoxville. He was a member and master mason at Corryton Lodge #321 F. & A.M. and was currently serving an elected term as Road Commissioner for the seventh district of Union County. Preceded in death by wife, Bonnie Mayfield DeVault; parents, Ben and Zelpha DeVault; brother, Boyd DeVault; special grandson, Tyler Atkins.

Survivors: son, James DeVault, Jr. and wife, Julie of Corryton; granddaughter, Hannah DeVault; grandson, Hayden DeVault; special granddaughter, Gracie Nankervis. Three sisters, Joyce (Fred) McAfee; Linda (Jim) Kennedy; Mary (Terry) Echols. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Masonic Service 7 P.M. Saturday conducted by Corryton Lodge #321. The funeral service will follow, Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Kevin Sexton officiating with music by The Williams Family. Interment 2:30 P.M. Sunday, Sharp Cemetery, Luttrell-Corryton Road, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:45 P.M. Sunday to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
