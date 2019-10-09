Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Three Ridges Church
6645 Ridgeview Road
James Dexter Brewer

Knoxville - Brewer, James Dexter age 54, of North Knoxville, died suddenly on September 16, 2019. He was a 1983 graduate of Central High School and attended Hiwassee College on a baseball Scholarship. He was a US Army Veteran. Dexter is predeceased by his Father Donald Brewer and brother Kenneth Brewer. He is survived by his Mother Betty Brewer, sister and brother in law Gina & Darryl Wilson, nephews Chris & Josh Wilson, nieces Meghan & Kasie Brewer and special cousin Darcy Brewer. A celebration of life service will be held at Three Ridges Church, 6645 Ridgeview Road on October 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Pastor Darryl Wilson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Three Ridges Church in honor of Dexter Brewer for funeral expenses.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
