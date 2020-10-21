James Dishman
Clinton - James Cleo Dishman, 97, a lifelong resident of Anderson County, went to his heavenly Father on October 19, 2020. Jimmy, as he was known, was a longtime member of South Clinton Baptist Church and currently a member of Greenway Baptist Church.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ila Louise Bunch Dishman and daughter, Wanda Dishman Moretz; four brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Azalee Hill Dishman; son, James Larry Dishman and wife, Peggy; grand-daughter Channon Dishman Flores; son-in-law, Jerry Moretz; grandsons, Jerry Michael Moretz and Bradley Moretz and wife, Shannon; great-grandchildren, Kristin Marie Moretz, Julia Louise Moretz, Braden Moretz, Sydney Moretz, and Olivia Moretz and other devoted family Charlene Hill Jenkins, Glenn Hill, Jerry Cox, and Joyce Loyd; many other nieces and nephews
Jimmy was born March 23, 1923. After his parents, John Franklin and Sarah Scruggs Dishman, sold their farm they relocated near Norris, TN. He received his draft notice when he turned 18, but was allowed to finish the school year and graduate from Norris High. He studied photography in high school and wanted to be an aerial photographer, but after he scored 100 on his Morse Code test, he was assigned to the Signal Corp.
After his stateside training, he was sent to the European Theater, where he saw "11:00 Charlie". He would come over at 11:00 at night and drop one bomb close by. He was part of 153 in the Signal Operation Company to be in the Third Wave on D-Day to hit the Beaches of Normandy. He said there was steel and barbed wire on the beach and the first two waves couldn't get out and you walked on bodies to get to the beach.
Being in the Signal Corp, he was later assigned right in the middle of the Battle of the Bulge, then assigned to Buckenwald, Germany, where he saw prisoners being worked until they couldn't, then they died. They were in wire cages and they were like skeletons. The Army confiscated over 1000 pictures to be used as evidence against the Germans for war crimes. He said looking back on it, it's hard to believe anyone would do to others what he has seen. He ended up in Winemier, Germany and the war was over, but, General Eisenhower had them line up and he picked 50 of them to be sent to Marsailles, France to be put on a boat to the Pacific on August 6, 1944. They were out in the ocean circling when the bombs were dropped on Japan. Then, he was sent to New York where he was discharged on October 16, 1945. During his time in service, he was decorated for serving in five different campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe, receiving 5 Bronze stars, and received a European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with one Silver Star. He was proud of his service to his country and was proud to be an American.
He went on to marry, have two children, get his contractor's license and build hundreds of houses and buildings in the Anderson County area. Anyone who knew him, knew he was very proud of his family, and he was always there to lend a helping hand.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.