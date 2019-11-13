|
James Dodd
Knoxville - James Dodd, age 60 affectionately called "Mitch" to all who knew him passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was preceded in death by father, James Miller; mother, Lillian Dodd; several other relatives to numerous too name. He leaves to cherish his memory: spouse, Precious Dodd; children, Dekontee, Tanisha, Lakenya, Chantel, Corteze and Corderius; mother-in-law, Ethel Stewart; sister-in-law, Keena Holloway; many other relatives and friends throughout the state of Tennessee and the United States. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-6 PM with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
