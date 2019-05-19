Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Interment
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
James Donald May Obituary
James Donald May

Acworth, GA

James Donald May, 88, long-time resident of Knoxville, currently of Acworth, GA, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. James was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from United Insurance Company of America.

Preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Della May of Jackson County, KY, wife Opal L. May, brother Charles Edward May, daughter Susan Lynn May and special companion Audrey Wood Martin.

Survivors include his daughter Terri May Cormany and husband Robert, granddaughter Page Cormany all of Acworth, GA and granddaughter Leah Cormany of Brunswick, GA.

A celebration of James' life will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 at 2pm, interment will follow in the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at 3pm. The family will host a reception at Berry Highland Memorial from 3:30pm-5:30pm. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 21, 2019
