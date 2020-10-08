1/1
James Dorman (Jim) Edmonds
James (Jim) Dorman Edmonds

Knoxville - Jim Edmonds, age

83, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Karen and David's home. His final days were filled with lots of joy, laughter and love. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army Security Agency stationed on Okinawa for 20 months. He was a retired Conductor from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Preceded in death by parents: Mack and Mae Edmonds; brothers: Bill Edmonds and Infant-Mack Jr. Survivors: wife: Betty Edmonds; son: Donnie (Debbie) Edmonds; daughters: Karen (David) Norris and Jamie (Bob) Butler; grandchildren: Tosha and Cody Edmonds, Doug and Tyler Norris; great-grandchildren: Caleb Edmonds, Zach (Nicole) Neal, Lacee and Hayden Blattner; great-great-grandson: Colt Daniel Edmonds; sister: Dorothy Woods. Special thanks to Shelly with Amedisys Hospice & Lori at Neptune Society. Family & friends are invited to the graveside services, officiated by Dr. Martin, to be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young Williams Animal Center.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 18, 2020.
