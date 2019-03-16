|
James Douglas "J.D." Killion
Knoxville, TN
James Douglas "J.D." Killion passed away, March 15, 2019, at Norris Health and Rehab Center, following a lengthy illness. He was born November 2, 1933 in New Tazewell, TN. He was a member of Emory Pike American Christian Church. J.D. was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He is preceded in death by his
parents, James M. and Mossie V. Killion; his first wife, D. Blanche Cox Killion and by his second wife M. Jane Cole Killion. J.D. is survived by his daughter Sheila K. Stone, a stepson, Larry Neely and wife Erica, three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and sister Joyce Presby. Family will receive friends 2:00-3:00pm Sunday, March 17,2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Michael Atkins and Rev. Dallas Harrell officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Emory Pike American Christian Church Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Stone, Jason Stone, Joshua Neely, Cody Nees, Trey Bozemon and Aiden Proaps. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Wright, Larry Neely, and Ronnie Miller. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019