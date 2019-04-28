|
James E. Coker
Maryville, TN
James E. Coker born September 30, 1959. James has battled heart issue for
several years and had spent this year working toward a heart transplant. Thursday April 25, 2019, he received that new heart when God called him home to heaven. He attended Dante Church of God and R.I.O. Central. James loved life and lived everyday to the fullest. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley and Hitting the trails in his beloved jeep. He spent many years in auto parts sales at various businesses around Knoxville. He owned J&D Nature Accents before moving on to Foothills Realty LLC and was successful at both. He had a love for those less fortunate which led him to KARM where he monthly church services and eventually he worked in the
mission. In 1997, he founded Soles for Souls, a Thanksgiving Day ministry at KARM where he and a group of volunteers distributed socks, gloves, scarves, and toboggans to the homeless. When his health prohibited him in continuing this on his own, he passed the ministry on to a friend, but you could still find him there every Thanksgiving supporting the ministry. James is preceded in death by his Father: Earl Coker, Grandparents: Roy & Rhoda Coker, Roscoe & Pauline England and Mother in Law: Betty Walker. He is survived by the love of his life for 23 years: Deidra Walker Coker, Daughter & Son in Law: Mandy & Bryan Schoch, Grandchildren: Brandyn, Amanda, and Tyler, Mother: Lela England Coker, Sister: Lena Coker, Sister in Law: Lucy (JR) Coovert, Aunts, Uncles, and many Cousins and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be sent to: Joe Beretta Foundation P. O. Box 777 Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 or /ALSAC, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 37105. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 P.M. Monday April 29, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor David Snyder officiating. The family and friends will meet at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday April 30, 20189 for graveside committal services. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at WWW.Maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019