Knoxville - James E. (Jim) Cox, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away on November 28, 2020. James graduated from Karns High School and retired from the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge. James was a long time member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church. James is preceded in death by parents William L. and Nova Ogle Cox; brothers Kenneth, Ray, and Bill; sisters Cleda, Evelyn, Ruby, Edith, Faye, and Nell. James is survived by loving wife BJ Cox; special "grandson" Dillon Lloyd; sons Tim (Sammie) Cox and Jeff (Lin) Cox. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
