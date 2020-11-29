1/1
James E. (Jim) Cox
James E. (Jim) Cox

Knoxville - James E. (Jim) Cox, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away on November 28, 2020. James graduated from Karns High School and retired from the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge. James was a long time member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church. James is preceded in death by parents William L. and Nova Ogle Cox; brothers Kenneth, Ray, and Bill; sisters Cleda, Evelyn, Ruby, Edith, Faye, and Nell. James is survived by loving wife BJ Cox; special "grandson" Dillon Lloyd; sons Tim (Sammie) Cox and Jeff (Lin) Cox. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

November 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
