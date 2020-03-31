Services
James E. Denton Obituary
James E. Denton

Strawberry Plains, TN -

JAMES E. DENTON, age 67, of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at home. He was owner/operator of Jim Denton Excavating for 43 years. Preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Florence Denton; brother, Michael Denton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Marjorie Cain. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Denton; children, Katie Finchum (Greg), Jamie Perry (Bruce); grandchildren, Darius, Ryan, Arianna; brother, Daniel Denton; sisters, Ramona Clabo (Ronnie), Joyce Rhea, Sharon Rhinehart (John); brother-in-law, Mike Cain (Angie); sister-in-law, Terri Yates; several special nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Strawberry Plains Cemetery.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892

www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
