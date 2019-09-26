Services
Farragut Presbyterian Church
209 Jamestowne Blvd
Farragut, TN 37922
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farragut Presbyterian Church
209 Jamestowne Blvd
Farragut Presbyterian Church, TN
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Farragut Presbyterian Church
209 Jamestowne Blvd
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville - James E. Gillenwater, age 88, passed away at Autumn Care of Farragut on September 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was a member of Farragut Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Concord College with a degree in business, he was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). He served in the United States Navy and had a long career at Bluefield Supply Company in Bluefield WV. Jim loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, was an avid UT sports fan and loved to play golf. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Elsie I Gillenwater; sisters, Rita Bowling, Phyllis Linkous and husband Don, and Wanda Lovill. Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elise Lott Gillenwater; children, Linda Wert (Buddy) of Knoxville TN, Debbie Massie (Kelley) of Princeton WV, James M Gillenwater of Knoxville TN and Cheryl Gillenwater of Lexington KY; grandchildren, Wendy Bishop (Thomas), Stephanie Rains (John), Ryan Massie (Julie), Megan Massie Ware (Kyle) Jerry Michael Gillenwater, Sara Gillenwater (Drake) and 4 great grandchildren; brother Don Gillenwater; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends Friday from 10am-11am at Farragut Presbyterian Church with a service to follow, Rev. Matt Nieman, officiant. Burial will follow the service at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Massie, Jerry Michael Gillenwater, Kelley Massie, Buddy Wert, Thomas Bishop, Ethan Bishop, Kyle Ware, John Rains and Phil Trussell. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Farragut Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 209 Jamestowne Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37934, or to Hospice Promise Fund, 1512 Coleman Road, Suite 302 Knoxville, TN 37909.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
