|
|
James E. Jamison, Sr., 61, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 28, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born July 20, 1958 to Robert and Vivian Smith Jamison in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was educated at Park Junior Middle School and Austin East High School. James confessed his life to Christ at an early age at Payne Avenue Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Reverend H.J. Bailey.
As an adult, he married and moved to Detroit, Michigan where he and then wife raised their seven children. While in Detroit, he was employed by Western Electric. Some years later, James returned to Knoxville.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur "A.J" and Jeffery Jamison; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Holloway; sister-in-law, Ethel Porter and nephews, Shawn Holloway and Dwayne Wells.
Left to mourn his passing: children, LaVeeta, Vivian, Robert, Chandra, Kaniesha, James and Martisha Jamison; grandchildren and great granddaughter; brothers, Frederic (Debra) of Michigan, Robert and Charles Jamison; sister, Vivian Holloway; sister-in-law, Juanita Jamison; nieces, nephews and several cousins; many friends to include special friends, Evelyn Howard, Howard Hensley, "Wimp" Wimberly and former wife, Andrea Jamison Jones.
Saturday, March 7, 2020, the family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914. Reverend Richard S. Brown, Jr., Pastor and Pastor Dwight Frazier, Eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the funeral. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or
www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020