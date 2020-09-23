James E McPeak



Powell - POWELL - James E McPeak, 79, of Evergreen Villas in Powell, TN, went to be with his Lord on the Lord's Day, Sunday, September 20th. Mr. McPeak's life began on October 29th, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. As a young child he also lived in Indiana and Tennessee; as an adult he lived in California, Florida, Utah, New Mexico and North Carolina. He and his deceased ex-wife, Iris, served a term as missionaries to the Indians in New Mexico. Mr. McPeak had many talents: singer, artist, theater performer, poet and playing the dulcimer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. and Mrs. Melvin McPeak, grandparents, James and Olive McPeak, and Wilson and Florence Smith along with aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Sylvia Hill and brother-in-law, Bob Hill, niece, Diane Norton of Knoxville and Nephew, Charles Hill of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jon Hill of Hendersonville, NC. Even though he has been estranged from his sons, David and Jeremy for many years, they never left his heart. He talked about them often, and his granddaughter, Caitlin. Services will be held Saturday, September 26 at 3 P.M. at the LDS church at 6024 Grove Drive, Fountain City, TN 37918. For more information contact Click Funeral Home on Meadowbrook Pike.









