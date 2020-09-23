1/1
James E. McPeak
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E McPeak

Powell - POWELL - James E McPeak, 79, of Evergreen Villas in Powell, TN, went to be with his Lord on the Lord's Day, Sunday, September 20th. Mr. McPeak's life began on October 29th, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. As a young child he also lived in Indiana and Tennessee; as an adult he lived in California, Florida, Utah, New Mexico and North Carolina. He and his deceased ex-wife, Iris, served a term as missionaries to the Indians in New Mexico. Mr. McPeak had many talents: singer, artist, theater performer, poet and playing the dulcimer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. and Mrs. Melvin McPeak, grandparents, James and Olive McPeak, and Wilson and Florence Smith along with aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Sylvia Hill and brother-in-law, Bob Hill, niece, Diane Norton of Knoxville and Nephew, Charles Hill of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jon Hill of Hendersonville, NC. Even though he has been estranged from his sons, David and Jeremy for many years, they never left his heart. He talked about them often, and his granddaughter, Caitlin. Services will be held Saturday, September 26 at 3 P.M. at the LDS church at 6024 Grove Drive, Fountain City, TN 37918. For more information contact Click Funeral Home on Meadowbrook Pike.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
03:00 PM
the LDS church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved