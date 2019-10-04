|
|
James E. "Jim" Miller
South Knoxville - James E. "Jim" Miller, age 72, left for his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He attended Forest Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Jim was an avid fisherman and Harley rider. He was retired from TN Valley Authority and a retired member of IBEW Local Union #760. Jim was a member of Charles McKinney Lodge #433. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and served as Sergeant of the 70th Engr Co 18th Engr Bde.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Wilma Miller; and brother, Murrell Miller.
His survivors include: wife, Margie Miller; son and daughter-in-law, James R. and Courtney Miller; son and fiancé, Derek A. Miller and Teresa; and grandchildren, Madison, Kiley, and Sawyer.
Funeral Service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Earl Dunn officiating. Interment 11:30 AM Monday at East TN Vet's Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy) with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #104. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019