Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Resources
More Obituaries for James Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jim" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Jim" Miller Obituary
James E. "Jim" Miller

South Knoxville - James E. "Jim" Miller, age 72, left for his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He attended Forest Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Jim was an avid fisherman and Harley rider. He was retired from TN Valley Authority and a retired member of IBEW Local Union #760. Jim was a member of Charles McKinney Lodge #433. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and served as Sergeant of the 70th Engr Co 18th Engr Bde.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Wilma Miller; and brother, Murrell Miller.

His survivors include: wife, Margie Miller; son and daughter-in-law, James R. and Courtney Miller; son and fiancé, Derek A. Miller and Teresa; and grandchildren, Madison, Kiley, and Sawyer.

Funeral Service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Earl Dunn officiating. Interment 11:30 AM Monday at East TN Vet's Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy) with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #104. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now