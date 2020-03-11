|
James E. O'Connor, III
Knoxville - James E. O'Connor III, age 66, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Knoxville, TN after a battle with cancer. Known as "Jimbo" by family and childhood friends, he grew up in Fountain City and graduated from Central High School in 1971. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Tennessee. Jim attended UT College of Law and was admitted to the bar in May 1980.
Jim was a lifelong member and Elder of Shannondale Presbyterian Church. He was devoted to his church and all that it is. He maintained a multi-faceted career using his background in law to acquire and manage rental housing. His great love, however, was music and sharing that gift with others. Jim was a well-known accomplished pianist. He played many and varied venues spanning five decades. From the original Corner Lounge to his last performance at Club LeConte, the staff and patrons became like family. Jim took particular delight in playing for special family occasions.
He was preceded in death by his father, James E. O'Connor Jr. and his mother, Charlotte Tipton O'Connor. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughter, Shannon, daughter, Sarah and her mother, Janet (Lyle) Gervin; sister, Helen (Sterchi) Morton and their children, Sterchi Jr., Camlin (Kelly), Christa (Taylor) Ross and Carrie. He also leaves his father and mother-in-law, James and Gail Cochrane; brother-in-law, Jamie Cochrane of Rochester, NY and special cousins whose love he has treasured throughout his life. His family extends many thanks to the staff of UT Oncology and inpatient hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Shannondale Presbyterian Church, 4600 Tazewell Pk., Knoxville, TN 37918 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Mealor officiating. Visitation will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shannondale Presbyterian Church. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the O'Connor family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020