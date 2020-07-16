1/
James E. Paulson
1941 - 2020
James E. Paulson

Knoxville - James E. Paulson, of Knoxville died April 12th. He was born August 25,1941 in Knoxville. He was preceded in death by Father Ralph Paulson and Mother Lena Paulson. He is survived by wife of 54 years Luellen; sisters Patricia (David) Goyen; Sandra McWilliams; Nancy (Joe) McLemore. Ten nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews. Special friends John Carrier and Ken Ross, plus many more friends. He was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses March 1958. Jimmy spent most of his life volunteering for many world construction projects related to his service to Jehovah. There will be a zoom Memorial Service and Virtual receiving line Saturday the 18th. For more information contact family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
zoom Memorial Service and Virtual receiving line
Memories & Condolences

