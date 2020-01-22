|
James E. Snyder
Knoxville - James E. Snyder (Jimmy), age 53, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at Ft. Sanders Hospital on January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Jim and Nancy Snyder. He followed in his daddy's footsteps as a long-distance truck driver, driving with several different companies including Nascar and several entertainment companies. He also worked for Bandit Lights setting up stages and lighting. After suffering a stroke 9 years ago and being confined to a wheelchair and unable to work he never let that stop him from going where he wanted to go. Jimmy had a kind heart and always a smile on his face. He kept a positive outlook on life. Jimmy is survived by his loving sisters Sherry Huiting and husband Scott, Leigh Ann Walker and husband Steve; nieces and nephews Jason and Jeremy Huiting, Stephanie and Emily Walker. Emily was often a caregiver for Jimmy; several great nieces and nephews…uncle Jimmy will be missed. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 6:00pm-8:00pm with funeral services to follow. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 12:15pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 and proceed to Glenwood Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020