James E. (Jim) Solomon
Karns - James Eugene Solomon, age 78, of Karns, TN, passed away September 26, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Along with his family, James loved gardening, trout fishing, restoring aged tractors, and his Volkswagen Bug.
James was a truck driver for forty years and he also was employed with the local Ready Mix Concrete Companies.
He was preceded in death by his Father; Ira Lee Solomon and Mother; Belle Trent Solomon; Louise Reed Solomon (the mother of his two boys), Sisters; Mildred Cavender, Rene Long, Katheryn Clark, Effie Raines, Hazel Varner and Brother Bob Solomon.
James is survived by his Sister; Sue Rogers; Special Love Jeanette Grubb and her children Misty, Bo, Sam, and Sonny, his loving and dedicated boys; Doug Solomon (Paula) Solomon, and DeWayne (Paula) Solomon,
grandchildren; Michelle, Josh, Kara, Christina, Steven, Talia, Destiny, Bethany and her brother, Riley, Rusty, Dusty, Jessica, Abraham, Josie, Gus and numerous great-grandchildren. As a special tribute to Jim, feel free to wear jeans and a plaid shirt.
The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920, on Saturday September 28th, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, followed by family and friends meeting on Sunday September 29th at Berry Funeral Home at 12:30PM to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN, for a 1:00PM graveside service, with Steven Solomon (Grandson) of Murfreesboro, TN to officiate. Online condolences can be extended to the Solomon family at berryfuneralhome.com.
