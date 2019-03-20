|
|
James Earl Baker
Knoxville, TN
James Earl Baker, age 87, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, due to natural causes. He was born on September 2, 1931, in Edgewood, Texas, to Joe and Ollie Baker who precede him in death. James attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the McCombs School of Business in 1957. He was a United States Navy Combat Veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the heavy cruiser USS Los Angeles. James retired in 1994 from Hoffman La Roche Fine Chemical Division and was a member of the Park Place Masonic Lodge #1172, in Houston, Texas since 1953. He is a member of the Methodist faith, loved to travel, was an avid photographer and enjoyed spending time creating new pieces in his woodworking shop. James was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Cox Baker; daughters, Cynthia (George) Dyar and Diana (Brad) Latham; six grand children and six great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Baker's residence on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate memorials in James' memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019