James Earl Ford
Seymour - James Earl Ford, 85, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020. Earl was born March 23, 1935. He was a member of Ellejoy Baptist Church for the last 63 years, where he had been a Trustee of Ellejoy Cemetery since 1978. Earl was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a 50-year member of Sevier Lodge #334 F&M; also, a 50-year member of Chilhowee O.E.S. #450; he was serving as Sentinel. He was retired from Knoxville City Schools and Knox County Schools in the Maintenance Department. He was a member of the Smokey Mountain Knife Collectors Club for many years. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles A. and Bonnie Bowman Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine R. Ford; his sisters-in-laws, Norma Foxx and Deloris Boatman; special nieces and nephews, Pam & Jimmy Maples, Debbie & Brad Jackson, and Robert & Mechelle Boatman; special great-nephews, Sam & Jessica Ingle and Shane Maples & girlfriend, Madison Helton; other great-nieces & nephews, Tara Dorsey, Shawn Boatman, and Donnie Fuller.
He is also survived by several cousins, especially Gene & Penny Goins and Linda & Cledeth Franks; and many special friends and neighbors that he loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa Florida, 33607. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Smoky Mountain Knife Collectors Club.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic James Earl will lie in state at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour Thursday June 18, 2020 between the hours of 4 and 7 PM for family and friends to visit. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Friday at Eusebia Cemetery, the corner of Burnett Station Rd and Hwy 411. For graveside services and interment Rev. Shane Maples, Rev. Jim Lawhorn, and Rev. Arkie Baker will be conducting the service. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807) is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Seymour - James Earl Ford, 85, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020. Earl was born March 23, 1935. He was a member of Ellejoy Baptist Church for the last 63 years, where he had been a Trustee of Ellejoy Cemetery since 1978. Earl was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a 50-year member of Sevier Lodge #334 F&M; also, a 50-year member of Chilhowee O.E.S. #450; he was serving as Sentinel. He was retired from Knoxville City Schools and Knox County Schools in the Maintenance Department. He was a member of the Smokey Mountain Knife Collectors Club for many years. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles A. and Bonnie Bowman Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine R. Ford; his sisters-in-laws, Norma Foxx and Deloris Boatman; special nieces and nephews, Pam & Jimmy Maples, Debbie & Brad Jackson, and Robert & Mechelle Boatman; special great-nephews, Sam & Jessica Ingle and Shane Maples & girlfriend, Madison Helton; other great-nieces & nephews, Tara Dorsey, Shawn Boatman, and Donnie Fuller.
He is also survived by several cousins, especially Gene & Penny Goins and Linda & Cledeth Franks; and many special friends and neighbors that he loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa Florida, 33607. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Smoky Mountain Knife Collectors Club.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic James Earl will lie in state at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour Thursday June 18, 2020 between the hours of 4 and 7 PM for family and friends to visit. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Friday at Eusebia Cemetery, the corner of Burnett Station Rd and Hwy 411. For graveside services and interment Rev. Shane Maples, Rev. Jim Lawhorn, and Rev. Arkie Baker will be conducting the service. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807) is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.