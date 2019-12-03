Services
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
James Edgar Claiborne Obituary
James Edgar Claiborne

Mr. James Edgar Claiborne of Knoxville formerly of LaFollette, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Maude Clotfelter Claiborne, his daughter, Ellen Davis Claiborne, Sister, Aileen Claiborne Crowder, and his Parents, Martha Davis Claiborne and Edgar Eugene Claiborne.

J. E., as he was known to Family and Friends is survived by several Nieces and Nephews, and many Friends.

Funeral Services Thursday 1:00 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Evans officiating. A brief graveside services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 P.M. Thursday before funeral services. In lieu of flowers, it was Mr. Claiborne's request that donations be made to: East Tennessee Childrens Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Online condolences for Mr. Claiborne may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. James Edgar Claiborne.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
