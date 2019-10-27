Services
James Edward Bell

James Edward Bell Obituary
James Edward Bell

Corryton - James Edward Bell, age 47, born on March 11, 1972 went to be with Jesus on October 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Sherry R. Bell, grandparents John and Nora Hopper and Rev. Kyle and Isa Bell. He is survived by his children Derek Bell and Erica Bell; mother and step-father Mildred and Larry Johnson; father and stepmother Goble and Carolyn Bell; sister and brother-in-law Amy and Bernard Vittetoe; and niece Alexis Vittetoe. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29th from 4:00-6:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow, Rev. Bobby Etheridge and Rev. Michael Dupes officiating. Family and friends will gather at Dalton Cemetery on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:45am for an 11:00am graveside service. Friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
