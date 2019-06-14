|
James Edward "Eddie" Frye
Dandridge - JAMES EDWARD "EDDIE" FRYE, age 67 of Dandridge, TN passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born and raised in Dandridge the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Hart) Frye where he remained a life-long resident. Eddie was a graduate of Maury High School and attended the University of Tennessee followed by 30-year career as a civil engineer for the City of Knoxville street department. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge, the Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad where he served as Secretary and Treasurer, Brazelton Lodge # 190 F. & AM and the Jefferson Co. Shrine Club where he served on the transportation team, driving crippled children to the for their appointments. He will be remembered for his contributions to his church, community and civic activities. Eddie is survived by several cousins and his extended family of the church and clubs and organizations he was a member of.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 7:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Dandridge with Rev. Chris Headley and Rev. Max Frye officiating. Interment graveside services with Masonic Rites will be held Tuesday, 10:00am at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00pm prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 261, Dandridge, TN 37725. ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 14 to June 16, 2019