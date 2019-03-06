Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Following Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:15 PM
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Ailordale Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
James Edward "Bo" Jones


James Edward "Bo" Jones
James Edward "Bo" Jones Obituary
James Edward "Bo" Jones

Andersonville, TN

James Edward "Bo" Jones - age 67 of Andersonville, passed peacefully and gracefully into the arms of the Lord after battling a year of cancer. Bo was born on May 20, 1951 in Knoxville and was a 1970 graduate of Fulton High School. He loved working with the

custodial staff at Central High School and retired from Knox County Schools in 2016. His hobbies were fishing,

gardening with his sister and collecting wind chimes. He was the kindest person you could ever meet. The most important thing you should know about Bo is that he was saved around the age of 20 at Ailordale Baptist Church. He was a faithful member of Ailordale and previously Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Bo is preceded in death by parents, Claude and Bessie Jones. He is survived by sister, Claudene and Oral Lee Wynn; brother, Jerry Lynn and Debbie Jones; nieces and nephews, Katrina and Jack Walker, Beth and Chris Johnson, Jack Ricker and Carmen, Sarah and Cody Dixon and Justin Ricker; great nieces and nephews, James and Brooke Lawson, Kaitlyn Lawson, Trinity Johnson and Jordan Dixon.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Adam Nicely and Reverend Bryan Cooke officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:15 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in

procession to Ailordale Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. interment service. Pallbearers will be, Chris Johnson, James Lawson, Jack Walker, Justin Walker, Jack Walker, III and Ronnie Galyon. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bo Jones. 865-992-5001 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
