James (Jim) Edward Roning
Lenoir City, TN
James (Jim) Edward Roning, died May 6, 2019 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne of Lenoir City; daughter, Nicole Roning of Hermitage, TN; two granddaughters, Anna Camarillo Roning and Lilia Camarillo Roning; sisters, Caryl Lematta and Debbie Walz both from Ridgefield, Washington; brothers-in-laws, Jim Lematta, David Walz, Gary Ritter, Greg Ritter; and sisters-in-laws Jana Schroeder and Janice Ritter. His parents, Edward and Ona Roning preceded him in death, as well as his sister Barbara Fakler. Jim and Jo Anne married on July 30, 1966. He graduated from Portland State University in 1968 with a BS in Business Administration and in 1971 with an MBA Degree. He worked 32 years for Alcoa in various management and finance positions. During his career, he and Jo Anne lived in many different places including upstate New York, Suriname, South America, Cleveland, Ohio, East Texas, Central Texas, and finally Knoxville, TN. Jim retired in 2002 and he and Jo Anne spent time seeing North America in their retirement years. Jim enjoyed this travel as well as serving St. John's Lutheran Church in various capacities. Family will receive friends 1-2:30pm on Saturday, May 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church 544 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, with a service to follow at 2:30pm. Memorial contributions can be made to St John's Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 10, 2019