James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash
Ten Mile - James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash, age 78, of Ten Mile, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born June 4, 1941 in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County and a 1959 graduate of Midway High School in Ten Mile. Jimmy was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of the Plumbers-Steamfitters Union Local No. 102. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed farming and working in his yard. He treasured time spent with his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Jimmy was very well thought of and always ready to help others. Preceded in death by his parents, Sidney J. Shipwash, Sr. & Ellen Newcomb Shipwash.
He is survived by his Loving wife of almost 57 years, Phyllis Humphreys Shipwash of Ten Mile; Daughter, April Viar & husband, Rob of Ten Mile; Grandchildren, Brittanie & Ben West, Thomas & Mica Viar, and his best pal, Jacob Viar; Great-grandchildren, Sawyer West, Brynnlee & Adalynn Viar and Baby Wyatt West who is due in January; Brother; Sidney Shipwash, Jr. & wife, Mary of Ten Mile; Sisters, Sybil Rose, Susan & Melvin Townsend, Ruth Ann & Larry Tudor, all of Ten Mile; In-laws, Curtis & Phoebe Humphreys of Harriman, Jane & James McClure of Kingston, Pat & Buddy Hughes of Ten Mile and Donna & Danny Seiler of Harriman. He will be greatly missed by extended family & friends.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 am on Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church to go in procession to Williams Cemetery in Ten Mile for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.
