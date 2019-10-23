Services
James Edward (Jimmy) Shipwash


1941 - 2019
James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash

Ten Mile - James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash, age 78, of Ten Mile, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born June 4, 1941 in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County and a 1959 graduate of Midway High School in Ten Mile. Jimmy was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of the Plumbers-Steamfitters Union Local No. 102. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed farming and working in his yard. He treasured time spent with his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Jimmy was very well thought of and always ready to help others. Preceded in death by his parents, Sidney J. Shipwash, Sr. & Ellen Newcomb Shipwash.

He is survived by his Loving wife of almost 57 years, Phyllis Humphreys Shipwash of Ten Mile; Daughter, April Viar & husband, Rob of Ten Mile; Grandchildren, Brittanie & Ben West, Thomas & Mica Viar, and his best pal, Jacob Viar; Great-grandchildren, Sawyer West, Brynnlee & Adalynn Viar and Baby Wyatt West who is due in January; Brother; Sidney Shipwash, Jr. & wife, Mary of Ten Mile; Sisters, Sybil Rose, Susan & Melvin Townsend, Ruth Ann & Larry Tudor, all of Ten Mile; In-laws, Curtis & Phoebe Humphreys of Harriman, Jane & James McClure of Kingston, Pat & Buddy Hughes of Ten Mile and Donna & Danny Seiler of Harriman. He will be greatly missed by extended family & friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 am on Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church to go in procession to Williams Cemetery in Ten Mile for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
