Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
James Edward Singleton Obituary
James Edward Singleton

Knoxville - James Edward Singleton went to be with his Lord Monday November 18, 2019. Jim worked at Westinghouse as a Logistics Engineer and served in the United States Marine Corp. Jim was a loving, giving husband who truly cherished his beloved wife. He was preceded by his mother, Geneva Vess Singleton; father, Park Singleton; sister, Annie Singleton Sykes; brothers-in-law, Aubrey Burleson Sr and Cecil Bowling; nephew, Michael Bowling. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Joan White Singleton; sisters, Joyce Singleton Bowling, Pat Singleton Burleson and Sherry Singleton Dick; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy W. and Danny Herrell. Several nieces and nephews also survive and loving and supporting friends, Peppie and Keith Hickman also Denise Kidd. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to s (support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com Semper Fi
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
