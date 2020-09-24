1/1
James Edward Tharpe
James Edward Tharpe

Knoxville - James Edward Tharpe, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away at his home on September 24, 2020. Jimmy was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. Jimmy enjoyed a long career as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Jimmy was a Christian man who loved the Lord. Preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Ruby Tharpe, and good friend, Walter Payne. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joann Byrum Tharpe; daughter, Patricia Lee; son-in-law, Ronnie Lee who was Jimmy's best friend; grandson, Randall Lamar Gibson Jr. (Lillia Robinson); sisters, Christina Fritts, Maryann Doubek and Patty Bean; several nieces and nephews, including Jamie Lewis who helped care for Jimmy; cousin, Johnny Tharpe, and special friend, Dennis Beeler. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Wood and Rev. Michael Townsend officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Monday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
SEP
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
