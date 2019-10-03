|
|
James Edwin Wallace
Knoxville - Wallace, James Edwin "Ed" 87 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Ed was an avid golfer, bowler, UT sports fan, and Atlanta Braves fan. He was a long time member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. Ed's favorite past time was playing 'Aggravation' with his beloved wife of 52 years, Maude Moyers Wallace. He was preceded in death by parents, Corum and Arrena Rosenbaum Wallace; sisters, Aileen Davis, Bernice Wallace; brother, Ralph Wallace. Ed is survived by his wife, Maude Wallace; sister, Joyce Wilson; brother, Dennis (Joanne) Wallace; host of nieces, nephews, in laws, neighbors, church family, and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 3rd from 6-8pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Friday, October 4th at 9am meeting at the graveside at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rev. Tim Hopkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Beaver Dam Baptist Church 4328 E. Emory Road. Knoxville, TN 37938.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019