Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edwin Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edwin Wallace Obituary
James Edwin Wallace

Knoxville - Wallace, James Edwin "Ed" 87 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Ed was an avid golfer, bowler, UT sports fan, and Atlanta Braves fan. He was a long time member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. Ed's favorite past time was playing 'Aggravation' with his beloved wife of 52 years, Maude Moyers Wallace. He was preceded in death by parents, Corum and Arrena Rosenbaum Wallace; sisters, Aileen Davis, Bernice Wallace; brother, Ralph Wallace. Ed is survived by his wife, Maude Wallace; sister, Joyce Wilson; brother, Dennis (Joanne) Wallace; host of nieces, nephews, in laws, neighbors, church family, and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 3rd from 6-8pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Friday, October 4th at 9am meeting at the graveside at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rev. Tim Hopkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Beaver Dam Baptist Church 4328 E. Emory Road. Knoxville, TN 37938.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now