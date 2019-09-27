|
James Enos (Jimmy) Venearo
Dandridge - Venearo, James Enos (Jimmy), age 39, of Dandridge went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was a very loyal protector to his family. He had a very good sense of humor always looking for a laugh. He loved his family especially his dear mother. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Ruby Venearo; sister Melba Venearo, sister-in-law Kelly Ferguson and niece Andrea Lawson. He is survived by his daughter Julie Marie, Alexis, and Lily Venearo, grandson Jackson Lynn James Venearo, dad Danny Ferguson, sisters Jay Vee Ferguson, Victoria "Billie Jo" Smawley (Tim), Candace Pastirko (John), brothers, Joseph Ferguson (Shanda), Aron Ferguson (Malinda), several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Bishop Craig Cutshaw officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service. Serving as pallbearers will be Aron Ferguson, John Pastirko, Joseph Ferguson, Tim Smawley, Andrew Lawson, Julian Berry, Joey Ferguson and Danny Ferguson (Little Danny). Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Wrigley, Danny Forsyth, Nevin Deaton and Jackson Venearo. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019