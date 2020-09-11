1/
James Ernest "Cadillac" Copeland
1943 - 2020
James "Cadillac" Ernest Copeland

Knoxville - James Ernest Copeland, of Knoxville TN passed away peacefully at his family home on September 7, 2020 at the age of 77. A Knoxville native, James was born on May 12, 1943, and resided in Knoxville all of his life. James had a knack for cars, he was a skilled autobody painter and worked for several reputable auto repair companies in the Knoxville area. His reputation is one of a good man, a loving father and grandfather. His family will surely miss his loving presence until they meet again in Heaven.

James is survived by his children; Lisa G. Babb, James E. Copeland Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan Richie, Courtney Richie, Stevie Icem, Kandi Tolliver, Stacey Tolliver, Ashley Copeland, and Whitney Copeland, all of Knoxville, TN

The family will receive friends on September 16, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Graveside services will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery at 3:00pm following the funeral service.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Berry Highland South
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Berry Highland South
SEP
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
