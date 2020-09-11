James "Cadillac" Ernest Copeland
Knoxville - James Ernest Copeland, of Knoxville TN passed away peacefully at his family home on September 7, 2020 at the age of 77. A Knoxville native, James was born on May 12, 1943, and resided in Knoxville all of his life. James had a knack for cars, he was a skilled autobody painter and worked for several reputable auto repair companies in the Knoxville area. His reputation is one of a good man, a loving father and grandfather. His family will surely miss his loving presence until they meet again in Heaven.
James is survived by his children; Lisa G. Babb, James E. Copeland Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan Richie, Courtney Richie, Stevie Icem, Kandi Tolliver, Stacey Tolliver, Ashley Copeland, and Whitney Copeland, all of Knoxville, TN
The family will receive friends on September 16, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Graveside services will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery at 3:00pm following the funeral service.
