James Ervin
James Ervin

Loudon - James Edward Ervin, "J.E."age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 13, 2020 in Sanford, North Carolina. He was born December 19, 1932 to Arlie and Addie Ervin in Loudon, Tennessee. On December 19, 1953 he married Patricia Ann Thomas of Loudon. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 30 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister, Joyce Morgan of Gatlinburg. Survivors include his daughter, Stacy Ashmore, his son-in-law, Steven Ashmore, and his grandson, Matthew Ashmore, all of Sanford, North Carolina. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Bernice Thomas of Lenoir City, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family will gather at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 16th at Loudon County Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City, TN for committal services. Military honors will be conferred by the US Army. A special way to remember J.E. would be through a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or online: www.stjude.org. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
