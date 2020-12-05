Dr. James Espy Turner



Knoxville - Dr. James Espy Turner, 87, passed away on December 2, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Hume and Blanche Espy Turner, Bristol, TN, and his brother, William E. Turner, Cleveland, TN. He is survived by his two daughters, Janis Turner (Michael Leftwich) and Ann Rechenbach (Todd) and their families. Known as Papa to Janis and Ann, he was a loving Grandpapa to James (Kayla), Josiah (Aria), Jacob, Zoe, Olivia and Katelyn, and to his great-granddaughter Brynley.



Jim grew up in Bristol and graduated from Tennessee High School in 1951. He played trombone in the band, was a math scholar and known for exciting pranks in chemistry class. Jim and his buddies Jim Henry, Zeke Nicar, Joe Lippo and Jim Poteet formed a jazz band, the Blue Notes Combo, which played professionally in the area.



He attended Vanderbilt University on a Founder's Scholarship and continued his education at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. The next years were spent completing an internship, residency and fellowship at UT Memphis, as well as time in Cumberland, KY as a doctor, and later director, of the medical group. In 1966, he joined what was later known as Fort Sanders Internal Medicine Group as a specialist in arthritis and rheumatology and where he practiced until retirement in 1998. Additionally, he spent many years working with medical interns at the UT Hospital in Knoxville, as well as attending at Baptist and St. Mary's hospitals.



Jim's lifelong love of learning led him to many different hobbies and activities, including sailing, snow skiing, classical guitar, gardening, cooking, hiking, hunting, watching films and tinkering in his workshop. He was an avid reader enjoying biographies, historical works, scientific literature and how-to books and often could be found reading in the middle of the night. His love of comedy was large with Red Skelton, Mel Brooks, Bob Newhart and the Marx Brothers being some of his favorites. He would gift his family with silly cards at holidays and cut out cartoons from The New Yorker, but the favorite of the grandkids were his well-known silly faces. He became an excellent chef for his family creating such memorable dishes as fluffy omelets, Beef Wellington, French onion soup, Chocolate Nemesis, Bananas Foster and the best steaks and hamburgers in town.



For the last four years, Jim has lived at Trinity Hills Assisted Living in Knoxville and we are grateful for the love and care given to him by the staff and residents. A service for the family will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to The



Land Trust for Tennessee, Glen Leven Farm, PO Box #41027, Nashville, TN 37204, Phone: (615) 244-LAND.









