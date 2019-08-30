Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
3500 Tazewell Pike
Knoxville, TN
Dr. James Eugene Fair (Gene) Dds


1935 - 2019
Dr. James Eugene Fair (Gene) Dds Obituary
Dr. James Eugene (Gene) Fair, DDS

Knoxville - Dr. James Eugene (Gene) Fair, DDS, a loving husband father, passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born in Knoxville on March 18, 1935, attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and graduated from the University of Tennessee's school of dentistry in Memphis in 1963. Dr. Fair was married to the late Shirley Chism Fair of Memphis, and practiced dentistry in Knoxville for 50 years.

He had a passion for people exemplified by his love for his wife, Shirley Fair, his extended family, and the multitude of patients he treated over the decades. Often referred to as the "Painless Dentist," Dr. Fair gently and professionally cared for thousands of patients throughout his long and successful career.

Dr. Fair was an avid sports enthusiast and a tri-sport athlete at the University of Tennessee and frequented University of Tennessee sporting events, sitting in the same seats at Neyland Stadium that the family enjoyed since the 1940's.

He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Savilla Fair, father James E. Fair Jr, mother Mildred Gutting Fair, and his nephew, Rusty Johnston. Dr. Fair is survived by his children, James Eugene Fair IV and wife, Jennifer, Douglas Chism Fair and wife, Jody, Shirley Savilla Cribbs. He leaves behind grandchildren Douglas Fair, Jr., Connor Fair, Mary Cribbs, McKenzie Fair, Emily Cribbs and Landon Fair, sister Florence Johnston and husband, Dr. Russell Johnston. Dr. Fair also leaves behind his dear friend and long-time colleague, Ms. Vicki Bryant.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, August 31 at Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel, followed immediately by a celebration of life services by the reverend Pat Wingo of Church of the Ascension. Following the service, the family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for an interment service.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 9041 Executive Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37923. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
