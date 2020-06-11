James Eugene Kitchens
James Eugene Kitchens, age 61, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord. Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.He was born August 2, 1959 in Oak Ridge.Jim was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman, where he participated as Youth Director. Jim and his wife Shawn enjoyed fishing and hunting together.Working side by side with his father, Gene Kitchens, their work included the 1982 World's Fair site, the Thompson Bolling Arena and the Alcoa Aluminum plant. Jim went on to form his own company Kitchens Electric and then found his place as a Journeyman Electrician at Oak Ridge National Laboratory at the X10 plant. Jim was a member of the IBEW Local #760.He was preceded in death by sister, Jennifer Kitchens and 2 stepbrothers, Danny and Scott Knight and grandparents, Millard Eugene and Montene Kitchens. He is survived by his wife, Shawn Kitchens. His sons, Jimmy Kitchens, wife Tabitha. Ethan Kitchens, wife Mackenzie. Stepsons, Bryan Welch, and Nathan Joslin, wife Tayler. Father, Gene Kitchens and wife Sherri. Mother, Sally and husband William "Bud" Fritts; brother, Bill Kitchens; Half-sisters, Janice Kane and Suzy Kington; 5 grandchildren. Grandson Isaac Joslin and Jim shared special times together. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.There will be graveside service on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Officiant Pastor Neil Crass. Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to Big Emory Baptist Church, 1607 Webster Road, Harriman, TN 37748.Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.