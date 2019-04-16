|
|
James F. Collins
Elizabethtown, KY
James F. Collins, 79 of Elizabethtown, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
He was a native of Knoxville, TN, retired in 1975 from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service and in 2001, he retired from the U.S. Post Office after 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary E. Beck Collins and a sister, Barbara Holbert.
He is survived by his wife, Irmina Schlund Collins; a brother, Richard Collins of Knoxville; a sister, Genia (Lee) Doane and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 1 pm Tuesday at St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 Monday at Brown Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019