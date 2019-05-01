|
|
James "Jimmy" F. Hill
Knoxville, TN
James "Jimmy" F. Hill, age 56, went to be with his Lord on April 26, 2019. He was a
member of Spring Place Presbyterian Church. He was a loving husband, father and brother. He was employed by Elavon and a former employee of Knoxville News Sentinel. Preceded in death by parents Howard and Margaret Hill,
sister Rhonda Brady, brothers Jack Armes, Tommy Hill and Bill Hill. Survived by wife of 30 years Lisa Hill, son James Logan Hill, sister Katherine Strange, brother Mike Hill, many nieces and nephews along with many great nieces and nephews and daddy's little buddy Chip. In lieu of flowers the family has made a request that memorial
donations be made to Young-Williams Animal Center https://www.young-williams.org/donations/ Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Spring Place Presbyterian Church with memorial service to follow starting at 7:00pm with Rev. William "Billy" Rimmer to officiate. Please leave online condolences for the Hill family at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019