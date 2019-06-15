|
|
James F. Parsons
Knoxville - James F. Parsons, beloved father of Keith (Cassie Fields) and Kimberly Parsons (Jeremy Harvill), dear son of the late Edward E. and Gladys Maggie James Parsons, beloved brother of Roy (Pearl), Calvin, Mike (Teresa), the late Edward E. Jr. and the late Jeanette Belfer, Janice Kelly, and Vicki Davis, dear grandfather of Bryan and Zachary Parsons (Angela), beloved great-grandfather of Trevor Parsons, dear uncle to Aimee (Daniel) Costley and Gina Giffin.
Passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 83 yrs old. Visitation and internment will both be at the gravesite 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Campbell Memorial Gardens located at 145 Dossett Ln Jacksboro, TN. Reverend Harry James officiating.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mr. Parsons.
Mr. Parsons' guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019