|
|
James F. Workman
Knoxville, TN
Workman, James F (J.F.) age, 73 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Bonita Springs, FL. He was a loving father, brother and uncle. He was a United States Navy Veteran, he was a 50 year member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, and an avid golfer. He worked as a Purchasing Agent for the City of Knoxville, and the City of Naples. He was a TSSAA Football Referee for 20 years. Later in his life he went back to school to earn his degree from Maryville College. He was also a member of a Sea Turtle Rescue in Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank C. Workman and Minnie R. Workman, and niece Dana Henegar. He is survived by son Stephen Workman and wife Sandy and son Michael Workman; grandson Aaron Johnson, brothers Dale Workman and wife Linda and Lee Workman and wife Jan, nephews Brandon Workman and Jason Workman, and nieces Michelle Wilson and Rachel Brinkley. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 2:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Mike Segers. Family and friends will follow in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an interment. Full military honors will be presented by Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortaury.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019