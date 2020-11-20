1/1
James Fleming "Feeny" "Jim" Mabry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Fleming "Jim" "Feeny" Mabry, Jr.

Franklin - James Fleming "Jim" "Feeny" Mabry, Jr., age 59 of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly November 18, 2020. He received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Tennessee. He was born in Knoxville, TN and raised his family in Homewood, AL. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved mountain biking and hiking. Devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. His sense of humor and kind spirit will be sadly missed. Survived by: wife, RoseMary Beall Mabry; daughters, Ann Fleming Mabry and Parker Elizabeth Mabry; parents, James, Sr. "Jim" and Barbara "Bobbie" Mabry; brothers, Tom Mabry and Mark (Becky) Mabry; sisters, Michelle Mabry (Neal) Duggar; brothers & sisters in law, Mike (Pam) Beall, Debbie (Gary) Smith and Paul (Tricia) Beall and other loving family members. Funeral Mass will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Father Anthony Stewart Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved