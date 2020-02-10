Services
James Floyd "Jim" McCloud

James "Jim" Floyd McCloud

James "Jim" Floyd McCloud, 99 years old, of Halls Crossroads Tennessee passed away Thursday Feb. 6, 2020. He was born on August 13,1920 in Knoxville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger McCloud and Nell Pauline LaRue McCloud; his wife, Mildred Emmaline Templin; Daughter, Glenda McCloud Tipton; Brother, William McCloud; and Sister, Virginia Bayless. He was a life-long Halls resident with deep roots in the community. He graduated Halls High School in 1938, worked for the family Gas Station early in life then became a talented machinist for Robertshaw in Knoxville, TN for 30 years until retirement. He is survived by his son, James Madison "Matt" McCloud; his wife, Brenda McCloud; his granddaughter Camille Reed Stump, her husband Dan Stump; and his great-grandchildren, Sarah Nell Stump, and Andrew Stump. Jim wished to have his ashes scattered in the mountains where he loved to take Sunday drives. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Jim's character and love of nature, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to https://friendsofthesmokies.org. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McCloud family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
