James Ford Obituary
James Ford

Knoxville - James L. (Jerky Man) Ford age 79, of South Knoxville, was chosen by God to be in Heaven on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1940 and resided most of his life in Knoxville and California. James fought a courageous battle for many years with his heart until the end. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. He was employed at an early age as a carpenter's helper with his father. James was an A/C repairman, certified welder, and worked as an auto body repairman for 45 years. He also made and sold beef jerky for many years which gave him great enjoyment before and after retirement as well as restoring beautiful antique cars. He was well known and liked in the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Lee Ford and Roxie Lee Green-Ford; sisters, Mary E. Ford, Willie M. (Ford) Neubert-Foster, Maxine M. (Ford) Nichols; brother, Wilbert L. Ford, Jr.

He leaves his devoted wife of 59 years, Susan; beloved son, Dan, both of Knoxville; sister, Nora Ellen (Ford-Neubert) Besch of Texarkana, AR; cousin, Max Houser; as well as a host of nieces and nephews in TN, OH and CA.

Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Highland South Memorial Park for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and entombment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Ford's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
