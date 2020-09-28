James Foust
Knoxville - James Franklin Foust - age 75 of Knoxville passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. U.S. Air Force veteran. James retired from the State of TN Department of Public Health as a Communicable Disease Specialist. Preceded in death by parents, William and Gertrude Foust. Survived by wife, Virginia Walker Foust; children, William Foust, James Foust, and Rebecca Foust; sister, Linda Ridgway; and several other extended family members. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life service 4:00 PM on Friday at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com