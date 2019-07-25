Services
Hamilton Funeral Home
4506 Hixson Pike
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 531-3975
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home
4506 Hixson Pike
Hixson, TN 37343
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home
4506 Hixson Pike
Hixson, TN 37343
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home
4506 Hixson Pike
Hixson, TN 37343
James Fowler Obituary
James Fowler

Chattanooga - James Luther (Jim) Fowler, formerly of Knoxville, passed away July 23, 2019 soon after his 85th birthday celebration in his Chattanooga home. He has family and friends in both cities.

Jim was Mr. Basketball and Mr. Rule High in 1953 and still holds scoring records at this school. He retired from Robert Orr Sysco.

He is preceded in death by parents Luther Floyd and Vergie Fowler and siblings Jack, Don (Legs) Fowler, and Bobbie Hudgins.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 63 years, Etta Lindsay Fowler; son Jimmy (Patricia); and daughter, Jamie Fowler all of Chattanooga as well as by brother David Fowler (Jeanette) and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hamilton Funeral Home with the Reverend Kenneth Clark officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 27th from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Hamilton Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 HIXSON PIKE, HIXSON (423) 531-3975.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019
