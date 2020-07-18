James Franklin Owens, Jr., age 67, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and recently of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away in the presence of his family on July 11, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Frank was a 1970 graduate of Holston High School. After high school, he was drafted into the Vietnam War and served his country for two years in Germany. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Liberty University and a degree in Electronics Technology from Tennessee Institute of Electronics. He worked at K-25 and Y-12 National Security Complexes until his retirement.



He is preceded in death by his parents James Franklin Owens, Sr., and Minda Nadine Owens. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ann Owens, his son and daughter-in-law, Juston Franklin and Melissa Grace Owens, his grandson, Jeremiah Franklin Owens, and many other beloved friends and family.



Frank received Christ as his Savior at an early age and remained firm in his faith the rest of his life. Frank loved others well and was loved in return. He brought joy into the lives of everyone he met with his ready smile and jovial personality.



Because he was always thinking of others, prior to his death Frank asked his family to delay a service until the coronavirus pandemic would no longer put his friends and family at risk. Therefore, to honor his request, a memorial service will hopefully be held in Knoxville at a later date to be determined.



Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Owens family.









