Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
James Franklin "Jim" Talley

James Franklin "Jim" Talley Obituary
James "Jim" Franklin Talley

Lenoir City - James Franklin "Jim" Talley- age 92 of Lenoir City, took his final trip and landed in the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday February 15, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and family of friends. He was a member Fellowship Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Jim was born on May 29, 1927, in the rural community of Jefferson City. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army Air Force and graduated from Carson Newman College before working for 39 years at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory complex in Oak Ridge, TN. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, and was an avid sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his first love and mother of his children, wife Katherine Eulene "Boots" Talley; parents, Frank Talley and Mary Kate Talley; sister, Mary Lois Bean; and brothers-in-law, Carl Bean and Kenneth Gass.

Those left behind to cherish his memory, his special friend who brought him love again, wife Ruth Curtis Talley; children: James Daniel Talley and wife Deby, David Lindsey Talley and wife Shannon, and Barry Joel Talley and wife Svetlana Romanova: beloved granddaughter, Amanda Holbrook and husband Sean; cherished great grandson, Beckett James Holbrook; step-son, Ben Curtis and friend Karen, his children, Chad and Benjamin and his grandchildren, Meadow and Sloan; step-son, Wendell Curtis and wife Kathy, their children, Chris and Cassie and their grandchild, Cooper; sister, Janie Gass; caregivers and friends, Mae and Bob Siling, and a host of extended family and friends that he held so dear to his heart.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Brother Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Anderson Memorial Gardens for graveside services and military honors. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
