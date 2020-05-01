|
James Frazier McLean
Maryville - James Frazier McLean of Maryville, Tennessee, 66, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 24,2020 to go home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
James' life changed after a near drowning accident April of 2018. James determination, his wife's encouragement and his belief in God restored his health. Even though at times he walked on wobbly legs, he remained on a firm path. He never lost his sense of humor or his love and generosity for other people.
James had a deep love for the Smoky Mountains and the St.Petersburg beaches. He took great pride in his Scottish heritage attending the Highland games and visiting Scotland as a young adult.
James graduated from Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee. He had a successful career in specialty advertising for 35 years. He was a partner in D & V d Distributing company. He also built and developed, with his brother, the Lodge at Buckberry Creek in Gatlinburg.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Vic and Margaret McLean. He leaves his faithful wife, Terri, of 36 years, daughters Kelsey McLean of Knoxville, Megan McLean (husband Ryan McAlister) grandson Grayson all of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; brother Buddy McLean (wife Janet) , sister in law Sherri Dover (husband John) ,brother in law Frank Holdren (wife Stephanie), mother-in-law Janice Holdren, along with many nieces and nephews.
James was always tan and dapper and a true gentleman in every way.
He was a peaceful and gentle soul who loved his family and friends to the fullest.
James Frazier McLean will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service was held in James's honor.
The family requests memorials be made to , PO Box 53145, Knoxville, Tennessee 37950.
Condolences may be extended at Rose Mann or online at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020