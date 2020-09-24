James Fred Wiseman
Powell - James Fred Wiseman age 65 of Powell went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Powell. He enjoyed car shows, fishing, and his grandkids. He was preceded in death by parents, James Okey and Marion Louise Wiseman; and grandson, Easton O. Long. He is survived by wife, Pamela Wiseman; sons and daughters-in-law, Lance and Cathy Loyd, Ryan and Logan Loyd, and Phillip and Morgan Wiseman; daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Daron Long, and Carrie Lindsey and Chuck Young; grandchildren, T.C., Hunter, and Tanner Loyd, Jared and Ella Grace Long, Dakota and Brianna Loyd, Alannah Grace Lindsey, and Kayla and Brandon Jackson; great grandson, Owen Jackson; special friends and family, Paul and Phyllis Smith, Jeff and Tina Smith, Jason and Kristin Smith, Sara and John Collins, Susan Byrd, David Wade, Berry Wade, the Rome, GA family, Sherry Spicer, and Linda Lane. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Saturday September 26, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Phil Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jared Long, Dakota Loyd, Jeff Smith, Jason Smith, Chuck Young, and Joe Roberts. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.