Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Forest Cemetery
Knoxville - James G. "Jim" Lewis, age 77, passed away February 17, 2020, at Williamsburg Villas surrounded by his loving family after a 7 ½ year battle with Alzheimers. Jim was a member of Beaver Ridge UMC. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was an avid UT sports fan as well as a Yankees fan his entire life. Jim worked with the US Geological Survey for 36 years in Nashville and then located to Knoxville for the last 40 years of his life. He was a faithful friend to many and loved by his family very much. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Hazel Lewis, and brother, Jackie Lewis. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, Peggy Tillison Lewis; children, Staci Lane (DeWayne), Jamie Lewis (Celeste), and David Lewis (Karen); grandchildren, Abby Benson, Anna Wesley, Andrew, Braxton, Britton, and Baylor Lewis, Chase Lane (Sarah), Pierce Lane, and Kelsie Jeon (Helton); and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 5-6:45pm Thursday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow at 7pm, Rev Larry Dial, officiating. Burial will be 11am Friday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Beaver Ridge UMC or Mission of Hope.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
